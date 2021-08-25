New thriller series tells a true horror story with an excellent cast of stars

You don’t need zombies for this horror, because the new US thriller series Dr. Death draws horror straight from reality. What is meant is the real case of neurosurgeon Dr. Christopher Duntsch, whose incorrect treatment resulted in the death or disability of several patients.

Now the series rolls up the events with a first-class star cast. She portrays “Dr. Death” as well as the people who finally brought him down. You can now stream the miniseries on TVNOW. What about the real story of Dr. Death is all about it and who’s on the show here.

What is Dr. Death on TVNOW?

Based on the podcast of the same name, Dr. Death the story of the arrogant doctor Dr. Christopher Duntsch, who outwardly gives the brilliant and talented climber.

Behind the facade, however, there is an impostor who, despite a lack of skills, tampered with patients. The series also deals with the circumstances that made Duntsch’s rise possible, as there were early warning signs that, if heeded, could have saved a lot of suffering.

That is the scary real story behind the thriller series

The real-life Christopher Duntsch originally aspired to a career in football before he was forced to turn to medicine. After his studies and his assistantship, in which he gained only inadequate experience with operations, Duntsch amassed a mountain of debt of around $ 500,000.

In order to pay off the debt, he specifically sought a well-paid position as a neurosurgeon – although he was not qualified for it. Even so, he was employed by several hospitals in the US state of Texas.









Between 2011 and 2013, Christopher Duntsch injured or killed 37 patients due to gross medical errors. Duntsch, who also went to work under the influence of alcohol and cocaine, even operated on a childhood friend who was paraplegic after the operation.

The star cast around Joshua Jackson gives the series a face

The series tells how the unscrupulous impostor got there and who brought him down, with a first-class ensemble.

Joshua Jackson plays Dr. Christopher Duntsch

The ambitious, charismatic doctor sneaks a job as a neurosurgeon under false pretenses – with terrible consequences.

Joshua Jackson became famous for his role as Pacey Witter in Dawson’s Creek and has since appeared in the mystery series Fringe and drama The Affair.

Grace Gummer plays Kim Morgan

The energetic medical assistant Kim Morgan is attracted by Duntsch’s alleged talent and drawn into his environment.

Gummer has starred in series such as The Newsroom and American Horror Story since 2010. Most recently, the daughter of Oscar winner Meryl Streep appeared in the acclaimed thriller series Mr. Robot.

Christian Slater plays Dr. Randall Kirby

The vascular surgeon Randall Kirby is driven by an immovable sense of justice and soon expresses doubts about the medical skills of Christopher Duntsch.

Christian Slater played a bigger role in Mr. Robot alongside Grace Gummer and can look back on a decades-long Hollywood career, from The Name of the Rose to the cult film True Romance.

Alec Baldwin plays Robert Henderson

The reticent neurosurgeon Robert Henderson is the exact opposite of Duntsch. He sanctifies the ethos of his profession and becomes aware of the disastrous results of his colleague’s work.

In the cinema, Alec Baldwin achieved worldwide fame in The Hunt for Red October, starred in Martin Scorsese’s The Departed and also caused enthusiasm on television at the age of 30 Rock.

AnnaSophia Robb plays Michelle Shughart

Assistant District Attorney Michelle Shughart is doing everything she can to put an end to the hustle and bustle of “Dr. Death”.

Actress AnnaSophia Robb had one of her first major roles in Tim Burton’s Charlie and the Chocolate Factory before following in Sarah Jessica Parker’s footsteps in the Sex and the City prequel The Carrie Diaries.

The miniseries Dr. Death comprises 8 episodes and is now streaming on TVNOW.

