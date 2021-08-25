Wednesday, August 25, 2021
HomeNewsNew movie starring Tom Hanks is coming to Apple TV + November...
News

New movie starring Tom Hanks is coming to Apple TV + November 5th

By Sonia Gupta
0
42




As Apple recently announced, Tom Hanks’ new film, “Finch”, will launch exclusively on Apple TV + on Friday, November 5th, 2021. In addition to Hanks, Caleb Landry Jones will also star in the lead roles, according to Apple in its press mail. The latter was most recently named “Best Actor” at the Cannes Film Festival.




In “Finch”, a man, a robot and a dog form an unlikely family in a powerful and moving adventure about the search for a man who wants to make sure that his beloved canine buddy is looked after after his death. Hanks plays Finch, a robot engineer and one of the few survivors of a catastrophic solar event that turned the world into a wasteland. But Finch, who has lived in an underground bunker for a decade, has created a world of his own that he shares with his dog Goodyear. He creates a robot, played by Jones, to take care of Goodyear when he can no longer do it. While the trio embarks on a dangerous journey into the lonely American West, Finch tries to convey the joy and wonder of life to his creation, which calls himself Jeff. Their road trip is paved with both challenges and humor, as it is as difficult for Finch to get Jeff and Goodyear to get along as it is for him to face the dangers of the new world. – Apple

“Finch” is to build on the success of “Greyhound”, which has been streamed on Apple TV + for some time. The original script was written by Craig Luck and Ivor Powell, and “Finch” is produced by Kevin Misher, Jack Rapke, Jacqueline Levine and Powell. The executive producers are Academy Award winners Robert Zemeckis, Luck, Sapochnik, Andy Berman, Adam Merims and Jeb Brody.

Affiliate links are included in this article. Clicking on it will take you directly to the provider. Should you decide to buy there, we will receive a small commission. Nothing changes in the price for you. Thank you for your support!


Previous articleDisc release of »Kokoro Connect« has been delayed
Next articleEthereum Foundation receives $ 1.5 million for the development of ETH 2.0
Sonia Gupta
Soniya Gupta, who joined the Technical University in October 2015, continues his education life at Technical University. As the passion for aviation increases day by day, it has a great interest in technology and gaming.
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

CodeList.biz an online gaming news website started to provide trust. Code List an online gaming news portal started as an honest effort to provide users with unbiased and well-suited information on the latest and trending news.

Contact us: contact@yoursite.com

FOLLOW US

© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv