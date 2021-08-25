“Modern Family” star Sofía Vergara shows sexy outfits that had to stay in the closet in 2020

Everyone who has seen Sofía Vergara as Gloria Pritchett in “Modern Family” knows the comedy potential of Sofía Vergara. The fact that she also has a weakness for chic clothes there, as in real life, she now used to parody a dog video that went viral on TikTok.

The chic leopard shirt stayed in Sofia Vergara’s closet in 2020. (Image: Instagram / Sofia Vergara)

The dog looks a bit crazy and incredibly cute in a video that went through the roof on TikTok. With big ears and big eyes he looks into the camera, while a voice from the off explains why the four-legged friend can be seen in different – and not only for a dog rather extravagant – outfits.

Always stylish: Sofía Vergara received her last “People’s Choice Award” for “Modern Family” in such a stunning way

No events, no audience for the large cloakroom

“I wanted to wear so many cute outfits this year, but couldn’t,” the dog said in a funny voice and a South American accent. “So I wanted to show it to you anyway.” Corona or not – the pearls of the wardrobe are simply too precious to withhold from the public.

This content comes from a third party. In order to display this, you have to change your data protection settings. To do this, click here.

“Love it, couldn’t wear it”

The video also caught the attention of the actress and well-known fashionista Sofía Vergara, who not only posted it on her Instagram account, but also recreated it in a congenial way. With her unmistakable accent and a facial expression that is just as neutral as that of her hairy role model.

This content comes from a third party. In order to display this, you have to change your data protection settings.





To do this, click here.

Under the hashtag #LoveItCouldntWearit, the 48-year-old shared her video with her almost 21 million followers, which was viewed more than 2 million times within two days and celebrated by the fans.

The yellow jumper with Carmen neckline was also in Sofia Vergara’s clothing collection. (Image: Instagram / SofiaVergara)

Designer shopping and department store fashion

Sofía Vergara, who recently celebrated her fifth wedding anniversary with her husband Joe Manganiello, is known for her good taste and hot outfits. When she accepted a People’s Choice Award for her role in “Modern Family” in mid-November, she did so in a stunning red corset dress by Dolce & Gabbana. And yet, according to “Forbes”, the best paid actress in the world, who is said to have earned around 37 million euros in 2019 alone, has stayed on the ground in terms of clothing. She herself has published a collection suitable for everyday use at the department store chain Walmart, which she also used for the video.

The “Modern Family” star shows outfits on Instagram that she could not wear in 2020. (Image: Instagram / SofiaVergara)

For everyone who would like to see Sofía Vergara again as Gloria Pritchett: All episodes of the final 11th season of “Modern Family” are available on Sky Ticket, Sky Go and Sky Q.