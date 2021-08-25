Matrix 4: title and trailer revealed!

In 2003 the “Matrix” trilogy ended with “Revolutions”. While the two sequels are still controversial, the first part from 1999 is still considered a landmark blockbuster milestone. The final film was actually self-contained, so the announcement that the Wachowski sisters would direct a fourth film was all the more surprising.

Now the first excerpts have finally been shown at CinemaCon and the title of the film has been unveiled. "Matrix Resurrections" remains true to the pattern of its predecessors with the English term starting with "Re" and already indicates the direction in which the fourth part is going, because translated it means "Resurrection". The parallels between Neo (Keanu Reeves) and Jesus are an important part of the series, but the matrix itself is likely to have risen again.









A first teaser was also shown – but is not yet available to the public. Selected press representatives such as the “Deadline“But were allowed to describe what they see. Neo doesn’t recognize Trinity (Carrie Ann Moss) for some reason, but she looks familiar to him. The first scenes with Neil Patrick Harris as Neo’s psychiatrist were also shown. The trailer also contained various action scenes that capture the style and coolness of its predecessors.

It is still unclear when we will see the trailer. In the USA, “Matrix Resurrections” will be released on December 22nd, 2021 in cinemas and on HBO Max, in Germany it will come to cinemas on December 23rd.