Kate Winslet: She can’t forget that dress – entertainment

Kate Winslet wore this adorable dress to the 1998 Oscars. Photo: imago / ZUMA Press


Kate Winslet is allowed to wear the most glamorous dresses as a Hollywood star. The actress particularly fondly remembers one robe, as she now revealed in an interview.

Kate Winslet (45) has already worn several robes on the red carpet in her acting career. But the actress raves about one in particular, as she revealed in an interview with “People” magazine. “It was like an embroidered sculpture,” she said of the dress she wore to the 1998 Oscars.




The dark green robe of the Givenchy fashion house was floor-length and decorated with gold embroidery. In matching colors, Winslet wore green shoes with the same decorations and a bolero jacket. The dress was specially made for the actress by star designer Alexander McQueen (1969-2010).

She became world famous through “Titanic”

“I have to honestly say, the dress wasn’t very comfortable to wear or sit in. But it was worth it because he designed it,” said Winslet of the green robe. The 45-year-old wore the outfit on the occasion of her Oscar nomination for her role as Rose DeWitt Bukater in the movie “Titanic”.

Kate Winslet became world famous overnight through the film drama with Leonardo DiCaprio (46). For her role as Hanna Schmitz in the film “Der Vorleser” she received the Oscar for best leading actress in 2009. She is currently appearing on the HBO miniseries “Mare of Easttown”.




