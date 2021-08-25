Wednesday, August 25, 2021
News

Julianne Moore and Natalie Portman: May December

By Vimal Kumar
06/14/2021 – 9:00 a.m.

Julianne Moore and Natalie Portman will be in front of the camera for ‘May December’.

The two actresses teamed up with director Todd Haynes to bring the film to the big screen. The plot of the flick revolves around a Hollywood actress (Portman) who travels to Maine on the northeast coast of the USA to study a woman (played by Moore) who she later wants to play in a film. Moore’s role had previously made headlines after marrying a man 23 years her junior. Samy Burch will write the script for ‘May December’ and filming is scheduled to begin in 2022.




About his next project, Haynes said a while ago: “What excited me so much about Samy Burch’s extraordinary script was that it navigated a possibly fleeting plot with a patience for observation. That gives us the ability to cast the roles with an unusual delicacy explore.” It is not yet known which other actors are involved in the project and when the cinema release of the star-studded film is planned.

Source: BANG Media International

