Wednesday, August 25, 2021
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck: will they be on the red carpet soon?

By Sonia Gupta
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck
Will you soon be on the red carpet?

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez gave their love a second chance.

© Featureflash Photo Agency / Shutterstock

Jennifer Lopez is said to be one of the guests at this year’s Met Gala. Will she take her lover, Ben Affleck, with her on the red carpet?

The fashion event of the year will take place on September 13, 2021. Vogue director Anna Wintour (71) invites the stars and starlets of this world to the Met Gala in New York on this day. On the red carpet, the celebrities show off mostly with extravagant outfits. But this year there could be another sensation in addition to the splendid looks.

As “PageSix” wants to know exclusively, Jennifer Lopez (52) is said to be one of this year’s guests. Since May 2021 she has been back with her ex-fiancé, actor Ben Affleck (48). They recently confirmed their relationship with a romantic kiss photo on Instagram. Will Affleck now also accompany his loved one to the gala? It would be the couple’s first official appearance – so far they have only been photographed by paparazzi.




Rihanna and Camila Cabello are traded as guests

The US celebrity portal listed other potential guests in addition to J.Lo. Among other things, Rihanna (33) should do the honors, who stole the show in 2015 with a royal robe by Guo Pei. Actress Lupita Nyong’o (38), model Emily Ratajkowski (30) and singer Camila Cabello (24) are said to be among Wintour’s chosen ones.

Billie Eilish is co-host

As “Vogue” announced in May, Grammy winner Billie Eilish (19), “Dune” star Timothée Chalamet (25), tennis professional Naomi Osaka (23) and lyric poet Amanda Gorman (23) are among this year’s Co-hosts of the event. The Met Gala was originally scheduled for May, but has been postponed to September due to the corona pandemic. The motto of this year’s gala is “American Independence”.

Sonia Gupta
Soniya Gupta, who joined the Technical University in October 2015, continues his education life at Technical University. As the passion for aviation increases day by day, it has a great interest in technology and gaming.
