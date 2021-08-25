Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck: Matt Damon is the fifth wheel on the car

Matt Damon met Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez for a day at the beach – he revealed what he thought of it in an interview.

The relationship between Ben Affleck (46) and Jennifer Lopez (52) seems to be going really well: The two were last seen taking a walk on the beach in Malibu. The couple was accompanied by Affleck’s good old friend Matt Damon (50).

In the pictures published by TMZ, Lopez is wearing a white, fluttering beach dress while the men in jeans, shorts and shirts tried not to attract attention.









“I hate true love”



Lopez and Affleck hold hands in love in the pictures. Damon was approached directly about it at his next appointment on SiriusXM’s “The Jess Cagle Show”. “You are very happy for Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez. I know you love to be asked,” said the moderator ironically. Damon replied, “Right. But how else should it be? Should I be unhappy?” And finally joked: “I hate true love. It annoys me. Yes, I wish them both nothing but misery.”

Affleck and Lopez have been dating again since April this year. The two met in a romantic way in July 2002, in November they got engaged, in January 2004 the separation followed surprisingly.

