Jason Alexander unpacks about marriage

In an interview with the British Daily Mail, Jason claims that the “controlling forces” currently gathering around Britney have always had them under control. He means: Britney’s mother Lynne and father Jamie. “What they did to Britney and me would have rung all the warning bells,” Jason says today.

How did the wedding come about?









Britney and friends had celebrated New Year’s Eve in Las Vegas. There they are said to have partied, drank and had sex for three days, according to Jason. “It was five in the morning and we were sitting in bed talking. She asked me to go on tour with her. I told her I can’t. I was in college on a football scholarship. Then she asked me to get married, ”says Jason about the famous night. “We felt that this was a way to be together. Britney was already feeling trapped, everyone was making money with her. We thought if we were married they would have to allow us to be together. “

The two sneaked out of their suite past Britney’s guards, rented a limo, and drove to a wedding chapel. For a marriage license, the driver took her to a courthouse that was open around the clock. Then it went to the altar.

Jason recalls: “Britney had no cash, even then she had no access to money. So I paid for everything, the wedding, the photos and the video. “