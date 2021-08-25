It’s hard to believe, but Vin Diesel’s Dom Toretto really does exist

The Fast & Furious adventures are moving further and further away from reality, which is why in the most recent flick, Fast & Furious 9, a car even hurtles into space. When the action series with Vin Diesel and Paul Walker was lifted from the baptismal font filled with motor oil, things looked very different.

Vin Diesel’s character Dom Toretto has a real role model and this true core of Fast & Furious shapes the series in parts to this day.

Fast and Furious: This is the real Dom Toretto

Of the real Dom Toretto is called Rafael Estevez, was born in the Dominican Republic, lived in Puerto Rico, and then moved with his family to Washington Heights, New York City. At 16, he left school to devote his life to cars.

In the 90s, Rafael became a big name in the drag racing scene in the metropolis. These races were night duels. Between triumph and failure stood a few cars, a distance between 200 and 400 meters and the finish line. Estevez was a master on the asphalt.

He didn’t drive a Dodge Charger (that would be way too expensive!). For this he competed with a Nissan 300ZX after 10 p.m. on the cleared streets against his opponents, of course also with nitrous oxide tuning. Since the police found out about the races, the drivers always had to be one step ahead, constantly changing their improvised route until they could step on the gas in peace.

They raced for money. For the poor Estevez, the profits were the livelihood on the way to legality:

All of these drug dealers came in with the money they put in their cars and they had no idea about cars. And I had my tuned old car and I gutted it. (via Autoweek)

Rafel Estevez became so famous in the thriving street racing scene that he published an article about him in hip-hop magazine in 1998 Vibe appeared. “Racer X” was the mysterious title of the story by journalist Kenneth Li. The atmospheric glimpse into a subculture that has since disappeared reads like a sequence from a Hollywood film. Somebody at Studio Universal noticed that too. Li then met with a screenwriter, and Racer X became a major influence in the development of the Fast and Furious script.

But how much does Fast and Furious really have in common with Rafael Estevez and the street racing scene of the time?

The real Dom Toretto leads the film hero’s dream life

Rafael Estevez did not hijack any vices with DVD players. In general, for years it was difficult for him to come to terms with his cinema alter ego. He spoke about it in a podcast in September 2020 (via YouTube ) that he did not want to be associated with the criminal aspects of Dom Toretto’s life. It wasn’t until around 2009 that he began publicly about the Vin Diesel-shaped shadow over his life to speak.









© Vibe Magazine Rafael Estevez in 2015

Instead of running away from explosions with super hackers and ex-wrestlers, Rafael Estevez runs a shop in New Jersey that specializes in racing cars. In a way, it’s the life that Dom envisions in the films before embarking on the next adventure.

The influence of the role model can be felt in the Fast and Furious films to this day

The history of Racer X and the racing scene also shaped Fast and Furious beyond the figure of Dom Toretto. The fact that the crew carried out their raid with Honda Civics at the start of The Fast and the Furious can be directly traced back to the subculture that mainly drove with Japanese imported cars.

The street racing scenes are also not that far removed from their real counterparts – not least in terms of the composition of the paddock. the The racing scene on the two coasts was extremely diverse, united Asian Americans, Latinos, and more, which was reflected in the films from the start. When Fast & Furious grew into a blockbuster format with Part 5, this diverse cast was a unique selling point on this budget level and it is still a trademark of the films to this day.

Also the much quoted and parodied core element of the series, can be deduced from the street races: the family. Adam Saruwatari, who was racing at the time, explained this to the other Autoweek so:

It was kind of a lifestyle, a culture, people hunted down their cars, drove races, and had barbecues and stuff. […] I think they have Family feeling that you see in Fast and Furious, loosely taken from what they [bei den Rennen] have seen.

This closeness to a real subculture turned out to be essential for the longevity of The Fast and the Furious. The concept of the first film was actually a blend of Dangerous Surf. Still, Fast and Furious offered more than just a dangerous surf with cars. The racing scene formed the story basis for the constantly expanding ensemble that sped from Los Angeles via Miami to Tokyo in the first three films.

This breeding ground in turn fed the franchise, even when the stars Vin Diesel and Paul Walker occasionally ran away. So the family bridged their turbulent early years until Fast & Furious – New Model. Original parts. 2009 the reunification took place. The rest is film history worth billions.

