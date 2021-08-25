Wednesday, August 25, 2021
Is George Clooney coming ?: Obama is celebrating his birthday with these megastars – entertainment

By Sonia Gupta
Barack Obama performing in Michigan. Photo: Stratos Brilakis / Shutterstock.com


Former US President Barack Obama will turn 60 at the beginning of August. And he supposedly celebrates that big – these stars should be there …

Barack Obama’s 60th birthday is coming up on August 4th. And apparently the former US president is planning a big party at his 10 million euro property on Martha’s Vineyard. According to the website “thehill.com”, the invited guests should include some very prominent personalities. It will be a “big” festival, an insider is quoted as saying. The visitors to the celebration are allegedly asked to do a corona test beforehand.




Talk host Oprah Winfrey (67) and Hollywood star George Clooney (60) are said to be among the celebrities who received an invitation for Obama’s 60th birthday. He’s already familiar with big parties: for his 50th birthday, he received some stars in the White House to celebrate with them – including the musicians Jay-Z (51) and Stevie Wonder (71), actor Tom Hanks (65) , Comedian Chris Rock (56) and basketball legends Charles Barkley (58) and Grant Hill (48).

Private beach included

The location on Obama’s 60th birthday is also impressive. The property on Martha’s Vineyard, an island off the south coast of Cape Cod in the US state of Massachusetts, includes a seven-bedroom villa. Barack and his wife Michelle (57) regularly enjoy time off here. The property that the couple bought in 2019 also has a swimming pool and private beach.




Sonia Gupta
Soniya Gupta, who joined the Technical University in October 2015, continues his education life at Technical University. As the passion for aviation increases day by day, it has a great interest in technology and gaming.
