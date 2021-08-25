Injured while filming Lady Gaga

August 10, 2020 – 10:31 am clock

Lady Gaga + Ariana Grande = pop music straight out of a picture book

It’s the collaboration that nobody asked for and that still blew everyone away. A duet between the fictional character Lady Gaga and the model pop star Ariana Grande came unexpectedly but strongly in April 2020. The single “Rain On Me” has been nominated three times for the Music Video Awards, also in the category “Music Video of the Year”. Now Lady Gaga shares the making-of of the video and shows that there was a painful incident during the filming.

“Lady Gaga scratched my eye!”

“Ariana Grande and I want to give you an insight into the fun time we spent together while shooting the video,” writes Lady Gaga about the making-of, which she shares on Instagram. And indeed, one buys from the two pop giants that they mean the mutual declarations of love honestly, of which there is also a sample in the comment column: “Wow, I love you so much,” writes Ariana under Gaga’s post. But despite the love in the air, a painful incident occurred.

The moment happens in the video after the first minute. Ouch!







Ariana on the ground

“Lady Gaga scratched my eye,” “Ariana calls out suddenly and lies on the floor.” While dancing, Lady Gaga apparently got too close to her colleague with her fingernails and gave Ariana a real violet. Apparently everything is not so wild, because she grins – despite the wound. But Lady Gaga is genuinely worried: “Can we get a little Neosporin, please?” Asks Gaga to treat the wound with an antibiotic cream. Ariana, on the other hand, wants to keep the wound: “I hope it stays forever” – as a memento of their joint project with the pop icon.

Instead of a scar, Ari now has the music video as a souvenir and soon even an award at the Video Music Awards.

Ariana Grande and Lady Gaga: Lucky Winners in Pop Music

The two talents each have had difficult phases that have finally been overcome. In the past two years, Ariana not only had to publicly trust her late ex-boyfriend Mac Miller, but also read about her broken engagement to Pete Davidson in the media. Now she has finally found happiness and recently shared a first couple photo with boyfriend Dalton.