Hollywood’s Super Millionaires – How They Make Big Money – Folks

With these four, glamor is worth a fortune!

The Wall Street news of the week came from Hollywood: Blackstone, the largest private equity asset manager in the world, secured a majority in “Hello Sunshine”, the production company of Reese Witherspoon (45), for a whopping $ 900 million.

They have only been around for five years. Witherspoon celebrated outstanding success as a boss with series such as “Big Little Lies” with Nicole Kidman (54).

The blonde, who became known worldwide in 1999 with the drama “Ice Cold Angels” and in 2006 received the Oscar for “Best Actress” for “Walk The Line”, is the latest example of a group of successful entrepreneurs made in Hollywood.

What they all have in common: Instead of just implementing the director’s will on set, they have long been financially independent.

BILD shows how the new makers from the film metropolis are now making their millions – and putting their already impressive income in the shade.

Gwyneth Paltrow, 48 – $ 275 million

She has an estimated net worth of $ 275 million – thanks to her Goop company.

Goodwill according to Forbes: $ 250 million. “I love my role as boss and the new challenges the companies bring,” said Paltrow.

She supports her own baseball team (Los Angeles Angels) from her millions in earnings and enjoyed extensive luxury vacations.





Reese Witherspoon, 45 – $ 400 million

The blonde is now the richest actress in the world thanks to the Blackstone deal, on which she cashed in $ 120 million after tax deductions – with a fortune of around $ 400 million.





With her company, she produces series and films about strong women, making her a feminist pioneer in Hollywood.

Her mission: “I want to finally turn women into the heroines of their own stories.”













Witherspoon also invests large sums of money in her body. She is said to be spending $ 20,000 a month on firm buttocks, abs, and shiny skin.

Your personal trainer, nutritionist and cook also make sure of that.

Jessica Alba, 40 – $ 200 million

She serves the baby and cosmetics market – making an estimated net worth of $ 200 million.





Hollywood beauty Jessica Alba (40) founded “The Honest Company” back in 2011.





The name says it all: Because Alba earns its money with baby products and cosmetics for customers with particularly high ethical and ecological standards. Current market value: $ 750 million.

Alba uses the proceeds to finance her villa in Los Angeles worth 10 million dollars – with a luxury kitchen, an in-house playground for her three children (13, 9, 3) and a huge pool.





Rihanna, 33 – $ 1.7 billion

Pop star is just her hobby …

Singer Rihanna (33, 250 million records sold) makes money not only with CDs and Spotify clicks – but with investments in fashion and cosmetics companies such as Fenty Beauty (annual sales of 570 million US dollars).





The company, which is half owned by Rihanna, shot its current net worth to an estimated $ 1.7 billion.

She treated herself to a $ 22 million mansion in Barbados – plus two other properties, each worth $ 10 million.

But even that is part of their financial strategy. Rihanna regularly sells her properties for a profit.