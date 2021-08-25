“Hobbs And Shaw 2” producer gives update on sequel – News 2021

After Dwayne Johnson and Jason Statham started their own Fast And Furious spin-off, Hobbs & Shaw, disagreements arose within the franchise. Nevertheless “Hobbs & Shaw” was a complete success and fans are eagerly awaiting the announced sequel. But what about the project at the moment?

Only recently there was another argument between Dwayne Johnson and Vin Diesel after Diesel compared himself to a legendary director in a statement and thus downplayed his co-stars. Dwayne Johnson then made fun of Diesel and stated that he would not be in the last two “Fast And Furious” films. This will not affect his spin-off plans, however, because a sequel with “Hobbs & Shaw 2” is already being planned.



The Rock will soon be playing DC villain Black Adam in his first solo film. But that’s not the only superhero offering in his career. MCU: “Dwayne Johnson” got a call from Marvel.







It will be a while before fans can finally see the dissimilar duo of Deckard Shaw and Luke Hobbs fighting terrorists again. For example, Dwayne Johnson’s producer and long-time colleague Hiram Garcia was recently asked about the status of “Hobbs & Shaw 2”. There are some great plans out there, and the sequel will be unique. While this is great news, it sounds like the project is in the very early stages. That would also explain why the spin-off has been so quiet lately.

As always, Dwayne Johnson fans don’t have to worry about not getting enough supplies. The currently most successful actor in the world can still be seen in several blockbusters per year in the cinemas. Fans can currently watch Johnson in “Jungle Cruise”, soon he will become the DC antihero “Black Adam”. The coming years will by no means be quiet for the actor. In addition to the sequel “San Andreas 2”, at least three more films with Johnson have been announced. Including “The King” and “Doc Savage”.