Here you go to the battlefield

Anyone who likes to deal with history can hardly avoid war films. That’s why we’re introducing you to a few war films on Amazon Prime.

Whether comedy, satire, action blast or drama – the war film genre comes in many forms. Those who just want to be entertained by brute action will get their money’s worth as well as someone who is looking for an accurate analysis of historical battles. To give you a small overview, we have compiled the best war films on Amazon Prime.

“The Outpost – Survival is everything”

American troops have set up camp near the Afghan city of Kamdesh. But the strategically unfavorable location in a basin turns into a death trap for the Americans when they are attacked by Taliban fighters. With handheld cameras, the audience follows the struggle for survival in a relentless documentary top view. The film is based on real events.

“1917”

When the British and Germans lay siege to northern France during World War I, the recruits Blake (Dean-Charles Chapman) and Schofield (George MacKay) were given the task of warning another regiment of an ambush. The driving war film follows its protagonists at every turn in real time. Cinematographer Roger Deakins was honored with an Oscar for his work on the Onetake film.

“Dunkirk”

France, May 1940: Allied troops are encircled in the northern French coastal town of Dunkirk. The British are planning a daring rescue attempt between the North Sea and the German enemy – the soldiers are supposed to evacuate small ships and boats. Christopher Nolan’s opulent war film is based on real events and won three Oscars in 2018.

“The Last Frontier – The Battle for Moscow”

In October 1941 a troop of Russian soldiers was sent to Ilyinsky to prevent the German invasion of Moscow. But the recruits are young, inexperienced and overwhelmingly overwhelmed with their assignment. The Russian production convinces with bombastic images and shows unadorned how young men were instrumentalized and traumatized during the war. This war film is also based on a true story.

“Lone Survivor”

Marcus Luttrell (Mark Wahlberg) and his Navy Seals troop are supposed to find and eliminate the Taliban leader Ahmad Shah (Yousuf Azami) in Afghanistan. When they observe his supposed whereabouts and meet three goatherds who they classify as harmless, it turns out to be a fatal mistake. The war film directed by Peter Berg is not suitable as a character study, but scores with precisely cut action.









“13 Hours”

Islamist fighters storm the American embassy in Benghazi, Libya – exactly eleven years to the day after the attacks on the World Trade Center. The security forces are powerless and the local CIA base does not intervene either. Only ex-soldier Jack Silva (John Krasinski) and five colleagues face the enemy – albeit without orders. Although the strip is based on the book “13 Hours: The Insider Report on the Real Events in Benghazi”, it sees itself as a pure action film.

“Deadly Command – The Hurt Locker”

Staff Sergeant William James (Jeremy Renner) replaces the fallen JT Sanborn (Anthony Mackie) as head of the bomb disposal squad in Iraq. But the new supervisor works very differently than his caring predecessor, acts daring and daring to die – and thus puts his troops in danger. Kathryn Bigelow’s impressive work not only functions as an action film, but also as a rousing war drama.

“Lethal Strike”

The Indian military is fighting terrorists in Pakistani Kashmir. Under the leadership of Major Vihaan Singh Shergill (Vicky Kaushal), Indian soldiers are on a covert mission to avenge the cruel assassination that killed 19 comrades. The Indian production is based on a true story and skilfully mixes espionage thrillers and action-heavy war films.

“Operation: Kingdom”

An American housing estate in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, is targeted by a bomb. More than 100 people are killed and around 200 seriously injured. FBI agent Ronald Fleury (Jamie Foxx), forensic scientist Janet Mayes (Jennifer Garner) and analyst Adam Leavitt (Jason Bateman) are called to track down the masterminds. As the season progresses, the flick evolves from an exciting thriller to a cracking action film.

“The Kill Team”

Young soldier Andrew Briggman (Nat Wolff) faces a dilemma. The young recruit witnessed his comrades killing civilians on the orders of Sergeant Deeks (Alexander Skarsgård) in Afghanistan. The drastic war film poses important moral and ethical questions to its protagonist and explains impressively how traumatic warfare can be for young people.

