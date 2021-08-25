George Clooney and partner Amal: baby rumors – are they expecting twins again?

Hardly anyone would claim that the two-time “Sexiest Man Alive” has aged badly: Few have their increasingly gray hair as well as Hollywood beau George Clooney, who turns 60 on Thursday. Over the course of his career, the actor has developed into a respected, politically committed filmmaker.

Berlin / Los Angeles. They are one of Hollywood’s dream couples: actor George Clooney (60) and human rights lawyer Amal Clooney (43). Now there are sweet rumors about the celebrity couple: Like the US magazine “Ok!” citing an insider reported, the two are said to be again offspring expect – twins again.









“Amal is said to have already had her first trimester and you can see it slowly. Soon everyone will know,” the source is quoted as saying. Close friends The couple have already announced the big news: “George was really excited and couldn’t wait to tell everyone about it. He was so proud and Amal was beaming.”









Insider: George and Amal Clooney also wanted a baby

According to the insider, they are Clooneys I wasn’t sure if a new pregnancy would work out. “Both George and Amal really wanted it. But at their age there are no guarantees.” Now the two are overjoyed to expand their family. George had spoken openly about the fact that he would like to have more children – so twins are ideal for the two of them.







George and Amal Clooney have been married for seven years. In 2017 they became parents of twins for the first time. According to “Ok!” Magazine, Ella and Alexander (4) are very happy, big siblings to become. However, the couple has not yet officially confirmed the baby rumors. (kat)





