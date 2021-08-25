Wednesday, August 25, 2021
News

Emma Stone in Mama Luck? New pictures are fueling the baby rumor mill

By Arjun Sethi
October 22, 2020 – 8:54 am clock

With that, all baby-belly speculation is over

Actress Emma Stone has still not officially confirmed her pregnancy. The first time there were rumors in September 2020 that the 31-year-old was seen with a baby bump. A jewelry designer from Malibu (America) wrote at the time: “Emma Stone was just walking past my house and she had a small baby bump.” Now there are new photos that really leave no doubt that the Oscar winner is expecting her first child.

Emma Stone did not make the wedding and pregnancy official

The father of the child is the American comedian Dave McCary (35). The two have been a couple since 2017. At the beginning of December 2019, Emma and Dave made their engagement public on Instagram. There the actress proudly presented her sparkling engagement ring. There are now even rumors that the two secretly married after their wedding had to be postponed due to the corona pandemic.

As with her wedding, Emma keeps her pregnancy a secret. So far has not commented publicly on the rumors. But pictures say more than words anyway …




Emma Stone's baby bump becomes very evident here!

Emma Stone's baby bump becomes very evident here!

© action press

In the latest paparazzo photos, “La La Land” actress walks to a meeting in Santa Monica, California. The baby’s belly is clearly visible under her wide sweater.

In the video we show the summer babies 2020


