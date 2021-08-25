Wednesday, August 25, 2021
Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson reveals why he doesn’t have a six-pack

By Sonia Gupta
Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson Despite all his fitness training, he still doesn’t have perfect abdominal muscles – how can that be?

In an interview on his new film “Jungle Cruise”, in which he can be seen alongside Emily Blunt, the action star revealed that an accident was the reason for his “imperfect” six-pack abs. The magazine “Wired” had the acting duo answer the most common questions that their fans ask on Google. One of them was “What’s Wrong With Dwayne Johnson’s Abs?”

Why doesn’t Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson have a six-pack?

It’s a bold question. Because apart from the fact that judgments about the bodies of other people, especially strangers, are never appropriate, The Rock is without a doubt one of the fittest Hollywood stars of our time. The 1.96 meter tall Samoan prepares for his role as DC anti-hero Black Adam with weightlifting, squats with weights and chains and leg presses. (Also Read: Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson’s Extreme Fitness Routine for “Black Adam”)




Still, he doesn’t have a six-pack, the action star admits to “Wired”. “I have a 5½ pack, sometimes a 4½ pack,” jokes The Rock. The reason for this is a serious injury that he sustained during his time as a professional wrestler. “I tore a pelvic muscle back then, which triggered a chain reaction that tore my abdominal wall.” The actor had to undergo emergency surgery. “That’s why my abs aren’t perfect,” Johnson explains, adding, “What kind of a **** googles this?” (Also interesting: Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson: These rules of success made him one of the richest Hollywood actors)

