Disc release of »Kokoro Connect« has been delayed

A product entry at the online retailer Amazon made it known that the disc release of »Kokoro Connect« by KAZÉ Anime will be delayed by about a month.

Disc release starts in October 2021

The first volume will therefore not go on sale as originally planned on September 2, 2021, but on October 7, 2021 as DVD and Blu-ray. The second volume is postponed to November 4, 2021 and the third volume to December 2, 2021.

The individual volumes appear as a digipak in a slipcase and each contain art cards and a booklet as a bonus. In addition to episodes 1 to 6 with German and Japanese settings, the first disc also includes the clean opening and ending, while the second volume contains episodes 7 to 13 and the third volume contains the four OVA episodes and a poster.

The anime adaptation of »Kokoro Connect«, which is based on the light novel of the same name by Sadanatsu Anda and Yukiko Horiguchi, was made in the SILVER LINK studio. directed by Shinya Kawatsura (“.hack // Gift”) and broadcast on Japanese television in the 2012 summer season. This consists of 13 episodes and also received a four-part sequel OVA.









Plot:

The five members of the Yamaboshi private high school’s cultural club – Taichi Yaegashi, Iori Nagase, Himeko Inaba, Yui Kiriyama, and Yoshifumi Aoki – encounter a bizarre phenomenon one day: Aoki and Yui swap bodies without warning. This also happens to the other club members and messes up their everyday lives.

At first, the five students are amused by the confusion, but the unwanted connection also exposes the painful scars that are hidden in their hearts. As their quiet life is shaken, the relationships between them begin to change too …

© 2012 Sadanatsu Anda / PUBLISHED BY ENTERBRAIN, INC./BUNKENBU all rights reserved.