Dinner date: what’s going on between Angelina Jolie and The Weeknd?

The Canadian musician and the Hollywood beauty dined at the celebrity hotspot Giorgio Baldi in Los Angeles and made no secret of it.

Dinner date in LA

The Weeknd may be one of the most sought-after musicians of our time, knocking over 110 million people live with its Super Bowl halftime show, but it doesn’t seem to be successful when it comes to love. It hadn’t worked out with on-off lover Bella Hadid in all these years and singer Selena Gomez couldn’t convince the Canadian of her qualities either. But how about an older and more mature woman for the 31-year-old?

This is exactly the question Abel Makkonen Tesfaye, his real name, might have asked himself by now and does not seem to surprise some of his fans with his last move: On Thursday evening, July 1st, 2021, The Weeknd was photographed with Angelina Jolie. Both are said to have dined in the celebrity hotspot Giorgio Baldi in Los Angeles and then not hid from the paparazzi lurking. Instead there was the following snapshot for all supporters:

.@theweeknd spotted out with Angelina Jolie in new picturespic.twitter.com/4gsOxDYl6t – The Weeknd Charts (@WeekndChart) July 1, 2021







Acting instead of singing

Has The Weeknd really laughed at the 15-year-old, three-divorced mother of six? It would be possible if he sang the words in the track “Party Monster” in 2017:

“Ooh, she mine, ooh girl, bump a line

Angelina, lips like Angelina ”

While The Weeknd sang about their last ex-husband Brad Pitt in the number one hit “Starboy” as follows:

“Let a nigga brag Pitt

Legend of the fall, took the year like a bandit ”

Help instead of a date?

But the dinner date of the two stars should not have been a rendezvous in the end. Instead, a source told Page Six that The Weeknd would like to see great success as an actor and that Jolie may be the key to success. “They have theirs in common [Abendessen] don’t want to hide. And he’s focused on the film industry, ”the source said.

And indeed: In 2019 he was in front of the camera for “Uncut Gems” and then lent his voice to some characters in “American Dad” and “Robot Chicken” before The Weeknd signed a new deal and for the HBO series “The Idol ”Will act again as an actor and screenwriter.

Angelina Jolie, 46, and The Weeknd, 31, enjoy a cozy dinner together in LA https://t.co/XLQKRD9BLi – Daily Mail Celebrity (@DailyMailCeleb) July 1, 2021

The future will tell whether the Canadian musician got tips from Angelina Jolie or is actually interested in the mother of six.