Wednesday, August 25, 2021
HomeNewsCrypto stocks: eyes on Dogecoin! - financial trends
News

Crypto stocks: eyes on Dogecoin! – financial trends

By Hasan Sheikh
0
38




Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) was trading 6.81% lower at $ 0.29 in the opening hours of Wednesday.

What is moving?

DOGE is down 2.77% over a seven day period.
The Shiba Inu coin fell 3.25% and 1.74%, respectively, in 24 hours Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) and Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH).
DOGE’s year-to-date earnings were 5,081.35% at press time.




Why is it moving?

DOGE moved in lockstep with other major cryptocurrencies early Wednesday as global cryptocurrency market capitalization fell 3.37% to $ 2.08 trillion.
DOGE was tweeted 1,387 times at the time of publication and was among the ten most-mentioned cryptocurrencies on the platform of Twitter Inc (NYSE: TWTR) at the time of publication, based on data from Cointrendz.
Shared on Tuesday PAWS Chicago, an organization that is committed to building no kill animal communities, with that it will accept donations in DOGE and other cryptocurrencies.
This week a picture of a Shiba Inu dog named Kabosu with the title “Fiesty DOGE NFT” briefly as the most valuable non-fungible token or NFT in the world.

Should Twitter Investors Sell Right Now? Or is it worth getting started?

How will Twitter develop now? Is your money safe in this stock? The answers to these questions and why you need to act now can be found in the latest analysis on Twitter shares.


Previous articlePrince Charming: Candidates 2021 – All participants in Season 3 yesterday on 8/24/21
Next articleMatrix 4: title and trailer revealed!
Hasan Sheikh
Hasan, who loves technology and games, is studying Computer Engineering at Delhi JNU. He has been writing technology news since 2016.
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

CodeList.biz an online gaming news website started to provide trust. Code List an online gaming news portal started as an honest effort to provide users with unbiased and well-suited information on the latest and trending news.

Contact us: contact@yoursite.com

FOLLOW US

© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv