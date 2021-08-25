Crypto stocks: eyes on Dogecoin! – financial trends

Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) was trading 6.81% lower at $ 0.29 in the opening hours of Wednesday.

What is moving?

DOGE is down 2.77% over a seven day period.

The Shiba Inu coin fell 3.25% and 1.74%, respectively, in 24 hours Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) and Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH).

DOGE’s year-to-date earnings were 5,081.35% at press time.

Why is it moving?

DOGE moved in lockstep with other major cryptocurrencies early Wednesday as global cryptocurrency market capitalization fell 3.37% to $ 2.08 trillion.

DOGE was tweeted 1,387 times at the time of publication and was among the ten most-mentioned cryptocurrencies on the platform of Twitter Inc (NYSE: TWTR) at the time of publication, based on data from Cointrendz.

Shared on Tuesday PAWS Chicago, an organization that is committed to building no kill animal communities, with that it will accept donations in DOGE and other cryptocurrencies.

This week a picture of a Shiba Inu dog named Kabosu with the title “Fiesty DOGE NFT” briefly as the most valuable non-fungible token or NFT in the world.