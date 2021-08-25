Concert: Woodkit live in Berlin 2021 – What fans need to know

Woodkit is coming to Berlin for a concert in October 2021. All information about the concert, tickets & dates.

Woodkit live in Berlin 2021 – What fans need to know

The French musician Woodkid is going on a hall tour with new music and is coming to Berlin for a concert on October 11, 2021. Behind the stage alias Woodkid is the all-rounder Yoann Lemoine. His debut album “The Golden Age” sold more than 800,000 copies worldwide. As a director he made the music videos for the songs “Teenage Dream” by Katy Perry and “Back to December” by Taylor Swift. For his Berlin appearance, Woodkid has new songs from his current album “S16” as well as classics such as “Run Boy Run” in his luggage.

Corona: Original dates had to be postponed

The Berlin concert was originally planned for January 23, 2021. Because this date could not take place, the new date of the concert is October 11, 2021.

Are the tickets still valid?

Clearly – yes. On the organizer’s website, it says: “All tickets that have already been purchased remain valid!”





Where will Woodkit perform?

The concert will take place in the Max-Schmeling-Halle (Am Falkplatz 1, 10437 Berlin).















Are there still tickets?

Yes, tickets are still available for Woodkit’s Berlin concert. Fans should hurry though. Tickets can be purchased in advance on the website of the organizers (from 42 euros plus fees).

When does it start?

Admission starts on Monday (October 11, 2022) at 6 p.m. The show starts around 8 p.m.

Setlist – Which songs will Woodkit play?

Of course, the setlist at the concert in the Max-Schmeling-Halle can differ, but Woodkit played these songs in July 2021 in Athens:

Intro Iron Pale yellow Enemy Reactor Brooklyn Ich liebe dich Horizons Into Battlegrounds So Handsome Hello The Golden Age In Your Likeness On Then and Now Highway 27 Minus Sixty One

Encore:

Goliath Run Boy Run In Your Likeness

How do i get there?

The Max-Schmeling-Halle is located in Prenzlauer Berg in the Pankow district in the immediate vicinity of the Friedrich-Ludwig-Jahn-Sportpark and the Mauerpark. The main entrance is in the extension of Gaudystrasse in front of Falkplatz. Since there are hardly any parking spaces nearby, it is advisable to use public transport. The closest train stations are the Eberswalder Straße underground station (U2) and the Schönhauser Allee S-Bahn station (S41, S42, S8, S85). In addition, the tram stations Milastraße (M1) and Friedrich-Ludwig-Jahn Sportpark (M10) are each about 600 meters away.

Is there a hygiene concept in the Max-Schmeling-Halle?

The Max-Schmeling-Halle has introduced a number of preventive measures in the course of the Covid pandemic. Please inform yourself about the current hygiene rules in good time before your visit.

Here you will find the latest information on the hygiene concept of the Max-Schmeling-Halle

In general, if you feel sick or even have symptoms that indicate Covid-19 disease, please stay at home!

Is the Max-Schmeling-Halle barrier-free?

Yes she is. In the Max-Schmeling-Halle there are places available for wheelchair users and their companions. The paths to the squares, the catering stands and the appropriately equipped sanitary facilities are designed to be barrier-free. Depending on the event situation, it is possible to reserve parking spaces.

You can find more information about the admission regulations in the Max-Schmeling-Halle at max-schmeling-halle.de.

Woodkit live in the Max-Schmeling-Halle, Monday, October 11, 2021, doors open at 6 p.m. The concert starts at 8 p.m. Am Falkplatz 1, 10437 Berlin





