City of Lies on DVD: True Crime with Johnny Depp

We live in the age of true crime. Podcasts, newspaper articles and series on the subject are booming. Unsolved criminal cases spur the imagination. Of course, the crime is especially fascinating when the victim is famous. In the 1990s there were two such cases that still shape the hip-hop world today: the murders of Tupac Shakur and The Notorious BIG The film "City of Lies", in the Johnny Depp and Forest Whitaker two men play who years later try to shed light on the darkness. Now appears "City of Lies" on DVD.









In 1996, West Coast rapper Tupac Shakur was shot dead in Las Vegas. Soon there are voices that blame his musical archenemy Christopher Wallace alias The Notorious BIG alias Biggie Smalls, although he denies everything and nothing can be proven to him. Six months later, Wallace, in turn, was murdered in Los Angeles. Again there is no clear suspect. In 2018, journalist Jack Jackson (Whitaker) is scheduled to write an article about Biggie’s murder. He meets former police officer Russell Poole (Depp), who tried to solve the murder in 1997. But what he found out ended Poole’s career: The Los Angeles police may have had more to do with BIG’s death than they admit …

“City of Lies” will be released on 26th of August on DVD and Blu-ray.