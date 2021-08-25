Chris Pratt: Summer vacation with the blended family

06/24/2021 1:45 p.m.

Hollywood star Chris Pratt plans to spend the summer with his family, part of the Schwarzenegger clan.

The star from “Jurassic World: A New Age” wants to move into his vacation home in Montecito, California, on a picturesque coastal plain, together with his wife Katherine Schwarzenegger, ten-month-old daughter Lyla and eight-year-old son Jack from their marriage to Anna Faris.

His son from his first marriage is also coming

The small blended family wants to spend the next few weeks there, as friends report. A source told People: “They both love Montecito. They celebrated their anniversary there earlier this month and rented a house so they could spend the summer there. Kat is really happy to be leaving LA for the summer. You want to spend some time with the family. “









Chris and Katherine are looking forward to a break

Since their wedding in 2019, Chris Pratt and Katherine have worked non-stop. That is why they are all the more happy about the well-deserved break. The couple’s acquaintance further reveals: “Since their wedding, their life has been very fast-paced. Between Chris’ intense schedule, the baby and moving into the new house, there are moments when Kat feels overwhelmed. “(Bang / KT)