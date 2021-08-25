Business magazine “Forbes”: Rihanna richest singer in the world

Status: 05.08.2021 3:25 p.m.

Cosmetic products have made pop star Rihanna the richest singer in the world, according to the US business magazine “Forbes”. A wisdom from Paul McCartney’s father-in-law also helped her.

Even today, Paul McCartney never tires of thanking his then father-in-law for wise advice. Lee Eastman had suggested that he should put his hefty royalties into a business he knew well. Acquiring music rights has made the ex-Beatle, now 79, one of the richest people in the world. With a fortune estimated at $ 1.2 billion, he long topped the list of the richest rock stars.

That is history now: The R&B singer Rihanna basically followed the same idea and did it with great success. Thanks to her commitment to cosmetic products, the 33-year-old was able to increase her fortune to a recent estimate of the US business magazine “Forbes” to 1.7 billion dollars (about 1.4 billion euros). That makes Rihanna the richest singer in the world and the second richest entertainer after Oprah Winfrey, as the magazine reported on Wednesday.









Billions in the cosmetics business

At an estimated $ 1.4 billion, much of the fortune comes from Rihanna’s “Fenty Beauty” line of cosmetics, according to Forbes. The Barbadian-born singer owns half of the cosmetics brand that she founded in 2017 together with the French luxury goods group LVMH.

In addition to her musical success, Rihanna also earns money as an actress and with her underwear brand “Savage X Fenty”. The luxury fashion line, which was also founded with LVMH and which was discontinued in February, was less successful.

Musically, things have calmed down around the Grammy winner in recent years. The artist released her last album “Anti” in 2016.