Your film list for the weekend!
Adam Sandler founded his production company Happy Madison 25 years ago. Thanks to its hit comedies from ’50 first dates’ to ‘Grownups’, the company is now a fixture in Hollywood. Click here through ten Happy Madison productions for the next film marathon …
Hot Chick – crazy chickens
Rachel McAdams made her Hollywood debut in 2005 with the teen comedy ‘Hot Chick’. She played the slightly spoiled student Jessica, who magically swapped bodies with Theif (Rob Schneider). Other stars were there too, including Ashlee Simpson and Tia and Tamara Mowry.
The anger test
In this hit film (2003), Jack Nicholson and Adam Sandler took on the lead roles and became friends in a kind of anger therapy. The film grossed $ 192 million and was later continued as a TV series starring Charlie Sheen.
50 first dates
In this romantic comedy (2004), Adam Sandler and Drew Barrymore played the love couple Henry and Lucy. The challenge: Lucy suffered from amnesia and kept forgetting that she knew Henry, much less was in love with him. Henry had to convince her of himself anew every day. ’50 First Dates’ grossed 198.5 million US dollars (164 million euros) internationally.
game without rules
With this comedy, Chris Rock made his debut on Happy Madison and starred alongside Adam Sandler. The latter gave Paul, a prison inmate, who was supposed to put together a soccer team in jail and kick it against the guards in return for being released earlier. ‘Play Without Rules’ is a remake of the 1974 hit movie starring Burt Reynolds. This appeared in the remake as a coach.
House Bunny
This comedy (2008) tells the story of former ‘Playboy’ bunny Anna Farris, who was thrown out of the villa and found a new home with a group of sisters. ‘House Bunny’ quickly achieved cult status among its fans.
The department store cop
Kevin James made his first own film on Happy Madison with ‘The Department Store Cop’ (2009). In it he played a man who had to rescue kidnapping victims in a department store. The comedy grossed $ 183.3 million and continued in 2015.
Grownups
‘Grownups’ (2010) with Adam Sandler, Kevin James, Chris Rock, Salma Hayek and Rob Schneider received some devastating reviews, but is still the most successful Happy Madison production of all time. The film tells the story of five friends who spent July 4th together in an old hut and wreaked havoc there. The movie hit (271 million US dollars / 224 million euros) was followed by a second part in 2013.
My made up wife
For this romantic comedy, Jennifer Aniston teamed up with Adam Sandler. In the film, Danny (Sandler) tries to convince women with an alleged wedding ring. Aniston gives his supposed ex-wife. The film grossed $ 214 million and the main cast won a Teen Choice Award.
The Wrong Missy
Kevin Spade and Lauren Lapkus play the leading roles in this romantic comedy from 2020. Spade plays Tim, who accidentally takes the wrong Missy on his short vacation and has to tremble for his job as a result. According to Netflix, ‘The Wrong Missy’ has now been seen by almost 60 million viewers – making it one of the streaming service’s most successful productions.
Rent a Man – a man for a few seconds
This comedy (1999) with Rob Schneider, which marked the start of Adam Sandler’s production company, should not be missing on our list. ‘Rent a Man’ tells the story of a man who sells his body to pay off the damage in a house that he was supposed to take care of. In 2005 the sequel came to the cinema.
