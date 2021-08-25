Billie Eilish didn’t want to post anything after the Vogue cover

Was the echo too strong for her? Billie Eilish (19) recently surprised her fans with a shoot for British Vogue: Because the megastar, who usually wraps his body in wide-cut outfits, presented himself in skin-tight lingerie. There was a lot of praise for the magazine cover from her colleagues and followers – but the feedback apparently also overwhelmed the singer: Now she reveals that she almost quit the post afterwards.

as Billie Posting the pictures of the cover shoot on her Instagram profile, she set a new record: In less than six minutes, her post received more than a million likes! In the show “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert” she now reported that this had brought her to the edge of madness: “I was very upset. But I was more likely to think about never posting anything again. I had more fun with it than even less people were interested in it.”

It is important to her to encourage other people to accept themselves, emphasized the “Bad Guy” interpreter: “It’s all about feeling good: If you feel good in one outfit, then you look good too.” At the same time, it is perfectly okay to help with cosmetic surgery if you want, explained Billie.

advertisement







Cover and photo spread with Billie Eilish © Photo: Craig McDean for British VOGUE Billie Eilish on the cover of UK Vogue

advertisement

Singer Billie Eilish

advertisement

Billie Eilish, April 2021

346 Yes, I can imagine that that too can be too much! 33 No, the huge amount of attention is great!



Tips for CodeList? Just send an email to: info@codelist.biz