Ashton Kutcher + Mila Kunis: They just cuddle away nasty allegations

In her book “Inside Out” Demi Moore does a lot of dirty laundry – also about her life with Ashton Kutcher. But the actor and his wife Mila Kunis don’t let that upset them. They just cuddle away the nasty headlines.

In “Inside Out”, Demi Moore’s, 56, reveal book, her ex-husband Ashton Kutcher, 41, doesn’t get off very positively. There is talk of brisk threesomes and infidelities. The actress also writes about her husband’s alcohol problems. It should be clear that she did not exactly cause a storm of enthusiasm with Ashton and his current wife Mila Kunis, 36. Nevertheless, the two actors don’t seem to be irritated by it. At Disneyland, they cuddle away the nasty accusations and allegations and show their fans: Demi Moore’s allegations cannot harm our love.

Ashton Kutcher + Mila Kunis beaming and happy



The allegations of his ex weigh heavily, but Mila Kunis stands by her husband. The two of them spent the weekend at Disneyland together and seem to want to show everyone that they are still a unit. The 41-year-old posts a selfie on his Instagram channel, on which the two are hugging each other and beaming into the camera. They seem to want to show that they are not confused by Demi’s nasty accusations – especially not in their love.









Have a good face for the bad game?



As much as the two outwardly present themselves as a happy couple, it is still seething under the surface. An insider recently told Hollywood Life how bad Mila thinks it is that Demi reveals so many private details in her book. Above all, she has her two children Wyatt, four, and Dimitri, two, in view: “Mila hates that Demi washes so much dirty laundry in the book. There are so many things that she just doesn’t want to do. that the children ever find out about it or that someone makes fun of it in front of the children. “

