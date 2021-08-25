Anna Kendrick – information and films

biography

Despite her young age, Anna Kendrick has been nominated for more awards than many of her older colleagues. So you can expect great things from the 1.56 meter tall actress. At the age of only 13, she was nominated for a Tony Award in 1998 as the second youngest of all actors ever nominated. At that time she played the role of Dinah in the musical “High Society”.

She first appeared in front of the camera in 2003. She played Sadie Winterhalter in the neglected and unsuccessful TV film “The Mayor” before she appeared in Todd Graff’s “Camp” that same year. For her much-praised role as Fritzi Wagner, she was nominated for several prizes, including the Independent Spirit Award. Four years later, in 2007, she appeared in the comedy “Rocket Science” and was nominated again for the Independent Spirit Award.

Oscar and Golden Globe nominations









After a guest role in the TV series “Viva Laughlin” (2007), Catherine Hardwicke became aware of her. The director engaged her for a successful book adaptation “Twilight – the crack of dawn“(2008) and helped her to make a career leap. After she was also shown in the sequel”New Moon – bite at noon hour“(2009) she was given a role in Jason Reitman’s tragic comedy”Up in the air“(2009).

For her portrayal of the young Cornell graduate Natalie Keener, Kendrick was showered with award nominations: She was nominated for an Oscar for best supporting actress, for the BAFTA Award, for a Golden Globe and an NBR Award.

Other films with Anna Kendrick: “Small Town Secret”, “Fear Itself” (TV series), “The Marc Pease Experience” (all 2009), “Eclipse – bite to the sunset“,”Scott Pilgrim versus the rest of the world“(both 2010),”50/50 – friends for life“(2011),”What happens when it has happened“,”End of Watch“,”Pitch perfect“,”The Company You Keep“(all 2012),”Pitch Perfect 2“(2015).

Text: Angela Risthaus