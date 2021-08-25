Amanda Seyfried’s family planning is ongoing!

Wednesday, August 25, 2021
In November 2016, Amanda Seyfried (33) shared the sweet news with the whole world: At an event, the actress announced that she and her lover Thomas Sadoski (43) were expecting their first child together. Her daughter is now two years old. And it seems that Nina could soon be looking forward to a playmate: Amanda now revealed that she wants another child!

In an interview with People The Hollywood beauty revealed that her first pregnancy came as a surprise to her: “It just happened that I got pregnant.” Amanda I definitely want to have offspring a second time, but at the moment she is simply not ready for it. The reason: She wants to be able to spend enough time with her daughter and possibly another baby – and apparently alone. “I want my daughter to be at school and then I have my own time with the new baby. But it’s so hard to plan”explained the 33-year-old.

In the conversation spoke Amanda also about her princess: “She’s a little person, she’s very unique. She doesn’t look exactly like me. She doesn’t look like Tommy. She looks like her.” Nina is a person with “individual thoughts and individual dreams and nightmares”. Starting a family like that Amanda, is a “very big responsibility” that would be worthwhile.




Amanda Seyfried, actress
Amanda Seyfried at the 2019 Film Independent Spirit Awards
