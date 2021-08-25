Wednesday, August 25, 2021
19 years of marriage: Julia Roberts and her Danny hold hands

By Sonia Gupta
Hollywood star Julia Roberts (53) and her wife Danny Moder (52) could pass as a real dream couple! On July 4th, the two celebrated their 19th wedding anniversary. Not much is known about the marriage of the two. The actress rarely speaks about her love for the cameraman. Seems like the parents of three are enjoying their happiness to the fullest, because current paparazzi recordings show: Julia and Danny almost seem newly in love.

On Tuesday, the Pretty Woman actress and her husband were spotted walking their dog in Los Angeles in the evening. Like photos that Daily Mail are available, show that the couple performed this mandatory task with loving physical contact. Hand in hand they strolled through the streets while Danny had the four-legged friend on a leash.

Joint pictures of the couple are rather rare. On the wedding day are allowed to Julias Fans every year, however, fell in love with one another Instagram– Post from her look forward. This time she posted a recording of her Dannys Lovingly wrapped around her neck. “19 years! And we’re just getting started”, wrote the 53-year-old.

Danny Moder and Julia Roberts in New York, 2005

SANTIAGO BAEZ / © 2005 RAMEY PHOTO

Danny Moder and Julia Roberts in October 2013
Danny Moder and Julia Roberts


