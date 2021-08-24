“Young Rock”: New series with Dwayne Johnson comes to Sky

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson has had an impressive career. He went from football player to wrestler – and eventually he became a superstar as an actor. Johnson now looks back at his youth in the new comedy series “Young Rock”, which premiered at the beginning of the year on the US broadcaster NBC. It is now certain that she will also come to Germany in the fall.

Sky Comedy will broadcast the eleven episodes of the first season from October 4th, always on Mondays from 8:15 p.m. in double episodes. The series is also available for download on the Sky Ticket streaming service and Sky Q.









The story starts in the year 2032: Dwayne Johnson is running for the election of the US president. In an interview with Randall Park, he looks back on his eventful life, which made him the man he is today. From growing up in a rugged family surrounded by wrestling icons, to rebellious teenage years, to his years as a football player at the University of Miami. In addition to the interview scenes in which Johnson himself can be seen, there are flashbacks to 1982, 1987 and 1990.

At the age of ten, Johnson is played by Adrian Groulx (“Mighty Expres”), Bradley Constant (“Following Phil”) is the 15-year-old teenager and Uli Latukefu (“Marco Polo”) is Dwayne at the age of 20. Incidentally, Dwayne Johnson was involved in the development together with Nahnatchka Khan himself. He also acts as executive producer on the series, which has already been extended for a second season.