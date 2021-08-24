You want to know how to get hold of Mila Kunis? Ashton Kutcher reveals

US actor Ashton Kutcher broke a toe while bringing his young daughter to bed. That he then judged it again seems to have impressed his wife Mila Kunis.

As the 41-year-old Kutcher said on the talk show “Live with Kelly and Ryan”, the 36-year-old Kunis (“The Black Swan”) said to him: “This is the sexiest thing I have ever seen.”

The four-year-old daughter crawled into the bed of the actor couple at night. Kutcher got up to take her to her bed, not realizing that his leg was asleep. “I take a step and fell down.”

His toe “then pointed in a different direction”. He decided to take the problem into his own hands with first aid: “It’s three in the morning and I don’t feel like going to the emergency room. So I do like Mel Gibson in Lethal Weapon. “

Kutcher and Kunis have been married since 2015. In addition to their four-year-old daughter, the two have a two-year-old son. The couple met on the set of “The Wild Seventies” and kissed there for the first time – initially only because it was in the script.

