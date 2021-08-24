Wolverine in the MCU? This is what Hugh Jackman says about the future of his character · KINO.de

The X-Men are officially part of the MCU. What’s next with Wolverine? Hugh Jackman has a straight answer to the question he puts to Ryan Reynolds.

With Disney’s purchase of 20th Century Fox, the X-Men are now officially part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU). Disney has not yet planned a specific new edition of the heroes, but it is already clear that “Deadpool 3” will become an integral part of the MCU. Many fans naturally ask themselves questions such as a return from Hugh Jackman as Wolverine stands.

On the ReelBlend Podcast (via CinemaBlend), the actor was asked if there was a story in the MCU that would convince him to become Wolverine again: “The fact that I hear about it from you and that there is nothing in my inbox from Kevin Feige (Head of the MCU, editor’s note), means that it probably out of the question, no matter what kind of idea I have. “

Hugh Jackman broke up with Wolverine

In the further course, Jackman makes it even clearer what he says about his future as Wolverine and especially wants to let “Deadpool” star Ryan Reynolds know that he will not slip into the role of the X-Men again:

“Just to make it clear, before we did ‘Logan: The Wolverine,’ I figured we got the idea. We knew what it was going to be somehow. And I thought that is it. And it helped me a lot that I knew it was going to be my last season […] which I make the most of. And it’s still a character that is close to my heart. but I know it’s over. Tell whoever you want. Please tell Ryan [Reynolds]. Because he doesn’t believe me. He thinks I’m kidding, please. “

With the comment, the actor goes into the friendly feud that connects Reynolds and Jackman and which is cheered on again and again with loving taunts. Apparently, Reynolds is still convinced that Jackman will return as Wolverine. After all, there were some rumors. Because the actor had met with MCU boss Kevin Feige.

For all the possibilities that the multiverse of Marvel films offers, Hugh Jackman is unlikely to be returning. The actor has now made that really clear. When the mutants celebrate their debut at the MCU, fans can look forward to a new Wolverine actor.

