Witches witches: First remake trailer with Anne Hathaway and Octavia Spencer

Warner Bros. has a first trailer for the remake of Witches witches released. At the same time, the company announced that the film would no longer come to theaters in the United States. Instead, it will appear exclusively on the streaming service HBO Max on October 22nd. In this country, however, a theatrical release is still planned. So far, however, there is no date.

Witches witchn is based on the children’s book of the same name by the author Roald Dahl. The film tells the story of a boy who moved in with his grandmother in the 1960s after his mother died. After a group of witches appear in the neighborhood, the grandmother takes her grandson to a hotel without further ado. Unfortunately, there is also a big witches’ meeting taking place there, with the witches present following a sinister plan.









The film stars Anne Hathaway, Octavia Spencer, Stanley Tucci, Kristin Chenoweth, Codie-Lei Eastick and Jahzir Bruno. In the English original, Chris Rock also takes on the speaking role of the narrator. The film was directed by Robert Zemeckis, who also wrote the script together with Guillermo del Toro and Kenya Barris.