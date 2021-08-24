Witches witches: First look at Anne Hathaway as a witch in the new clip

In a new clip too Witches witches Anne Hathaway shows her witch face for the first time. The clip explains how to recognize witches, especially the fact that witches wear wigs to hide their baldness.

The remake is based on the children’s book of the same name by author Roald Dahl. The film tells the story of a boy who moved in with his grandmother in the 1960s after his mother died. After a group of witches appear in the neighborhood, the grandmother takes her grandson to a hotel without further ado. Unfortunately, there is also a big witches’ meeting taking place there, with the witches present following a sinister plan.









The film stars Anne Hathaway, Octavia Spencer, Stanley Tucci, Kristin Chenoweth, Codie-Lei Eastick and Jahzir Bruno. In the English original, Chris Rock also takes on the speaking role of the narrator. The film was directed by Robert Zemeckis, who also wrote the script together with Guillermo del Toro and Kenya Barris.

Starts in the USA Witches witches not in theaters. Instead, it will appear exclusively on the streaming service HBO Max on October 22nd. In this country, however, a theatrical release is still planned. So far, however, there is no date.