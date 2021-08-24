Wednesday, August 25, 2021
HomeNewsWill Walmart soon be betting on Bitcoin & Co? From Investing.com
News

Will Walmart soon be betting on Bitcoin & Co? From Investing.com

By Hasan Sheikh
0
68




2/2

Performance chart: BTC, ETH, ADA, BNB, XRP

2/2

Investing.com – The picture on the markets for cryptocurrencies continues to be positive at the start of the week. Above all (+14.17 percent) and (12.84 percent) are in demand. and at least bring it to a plus of around 7 percent. The two market leaders, and, are also gaining ground, while the high-flyers of the last few days (+2.14 percent) and (+0.11 percent) are taking a short break.

The news that the US retail giant Walmart (NYSE 🙂 is looking for someone who has extensive knowledge of cryptocurrencies and who has an ambitious strategy and product roadmap for digital currencies should have raised the mood among crypto investors can develop and then also implement in the end.

In the job posting, Walmart states that the job should be someone with a proven track record of running and scaling businesses and with at least 10 years of experience in product / program management and technology-based product marketing. The ideal candidate should be familiar with cryptocurrencies and blockchain technologies and have in-depth knowledge of the crypto ecosystem and its key players.

In this context, Walmart has also pointed out that the retail giant from North America already offers a “wide range of payment options for its customers” – but not yet in the form of cryptocurrencies. In 2019, Walmart had already filed a patent for a blockchain-based digital currency backed by the US dollar, which at the time was similar to the first Facebook (NASDAQ:) proposals for the project known at the time as Libra.

Walmart founded a fintech company called “Hazel” earlier that year, which reportedly could offer a wide range of financial services in a “super mobile app”.




The future director of digital currency and crypto products at Walmart is based at the company’s headquarters in Bentonville, Arkansas. In addition to developing and implementing a general crypto strategy, it includes identifying customer needs and translating them into product requirements, building partnerships with product, technology and design executives, establishing a crypto product roadmap and implementing the project as well the identification of investment opportunities and partnerships in the field of crypto to his / her main tasks.

In addition to Walmart, other US corporations are also working on integrating digital currencies into their e-commerce and business strategies. In February of this year, Amazon (NASDAQ 🙂 posted a job ad for an executive to run a new digital currency service in Mexico.

The iPhone builder Apple (NASDAQ 🙂 has also been looking for a business development manager for alternative payment options who should be familiar with the field of cryptocurrencies for some time.

Also interesting:

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn’t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy / sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.


Previous articleTom Hanks is making his first film with director Wes Anderson
Next article“Modern Family” star Sofia Vergara scores in court dispute over embryos
Hasan Sheikh
Hasan, who loves technology and games, is studying Computer Engineering at Delhi JNU. He has been writing technology news since 2016.
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

CodeList.biz an online gaming news website started to provide trust. Code List an online gaming news portal started as an honest effort to provide users with unbiased and well-suited information on the latest and trending news.

Contact us: contact@yoursite.com

FOLLOW US

© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv