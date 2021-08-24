Will Walmart soon be betting on Bitcoin & Co? From Investing.com

2/2



Investing.com – The picture on the markets for cryptocurrencies continues to be positive at the start of the week. Above all (+14.17 percent) and (12.84 percent) are in demand. and at least bring it to a plus of around 7 percent. The two market leaders, and, are also gaining ground, while the high-flyers of the last few days (+2.14 percent) and (+0.11 percent) are taking a short break.

The news that the US retail giant Walmart (NYSE 🙂 is looking for someone who has extensive knowledge of cryptocurrencies and who has an ambitious strategy and product roadmap for digital currencies should have raised the mood among crypto investors can develop and then also implement in the end.

In the job posting, Walmart states that the job should be someone with a proven track record of running and scaling businesses and with at least 10 years of experience in product / program management and technology-based product marketing. The ideal candidate should be familiar with cryptocurrencies and blockchain technologies and have in-depth knowledge of the crypto ecosystem and its key players.

In this context, Walmart has also pointed out that the retail giant from North America already offers a “wide range of payment options for its customers” – but not yet in the form of cryptocurrencies. In 2019, Walmart had already filed a patent for a blockchain-based digital currency backed by the US dollar, which at the time was similar to the first Facebook (NASDAQ:) proposals for the project known at the time as Libra.

Walmart founded a fintech company called “Hazel” earlier that year, which reportedly could offer a wide range of financial services in a “super mobile app”.









The future director of digital currency and crypto products at Walmart is based at the company’s headquarters in Bentonville, Arkansas. In addition to developing and implementing a general crypto strategy, it includes identifying customer needs and translating them into product requirements, building partnerships with product, technology and design executives, establishing a crypto product roadmap and implementing the project as well the identification of investment opportunities and partnerships in the field of crypto to his / her main tasks.

In addition to Walmart, other US corporations are also working on integrating digital currencies into their e-commerce and business strategies. In February of this year, Amazon (NASDAQ 🙂 posted a job ad for an executive to run a new digital currency service in Mexico.

The iPhone builder Apple (NASDAQ 🙂 has also been looking for a business development manager for alternative payment options who should be familiar with the field of cryptocurrencies for some time.

