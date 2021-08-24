“Warning”: Bitcoin, NFT and Ethereum are now “super hot”

Everyone is talking about cryptocurrencies again. Facebook’s plans to introduce a digital wallet are also generating new imaginations. NFTs, i.e. digital assets whose uniqueness is ensured with a crypto signature, are particularly in demand these days.

Bitcoin

(ISIN: CRYPT0000BTC)

Christopher Obereder, who is well connected in the crypto space, is also noticing increasing interest. As soon as the Facebook wallet goes live, he expects a “strong upward movement”. In the best-case scenario, he even sees the $ 100,000 mark for Bitcoin falling in the course of the current rally.

"Attention"

But he warns newcomers in particular that the market is once again in the “last phase of the hype”. “The situation has gotten super hot, especially the NFT market.” He said “attention” to all newcomers, now to get into NFTs It is dangerous. One is at a point where it can at some point correct again strongly. For 2021 he is still bullish, for 2022, however, skeptical.

Comparing with past movements, Obereder fears that Bitcoin could fall back to $ 25,000 in the next one or two years in the worst case. You can see more about the current Bitcoin chart on the new AKTIONÄR TV:









