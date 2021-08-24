Vin Diesel and Dwayne Johnson’s Fast and Furious divorce has a secret winner

Who gets the house and who gets the car in the Fast and Furious divorce war of the two superstars Dwayne Johnson and Vin Diesel? One of the most successful blockbuster franchises of our time is split between two no less powerful egos. Here you can find out who benefits most from this far too entertaining married drama and whether Vin Diesel will have to pay out alimony in the form of baby oil canisters in the future.

What happened between Dwayne Johnson and Vin Diesel?

Before we dive into the matter with the furor of a Malibu divorce lawyer after his third Peanut Butter Espresso Smoothie, here’s this brief summary of the Fast and Furious situation delivered. There are supposed to be people who don’t snoop through Diesel and Johnson’s social channels every morning:

If there were previously indications of an agreement, irreparable damage has now been done to this marriage. But if you compare the two positive sides, who then leaves the field as the winner? And in the end isn’t a third party laughing in the (broken) group of bald-headed bastards? Let’s start with Vin Diesel.

Vin Diesel keeps the house in the Fast and Furious Divorce

© Universal Vin Diesel, solo, in Fast and Furious 9

What speaks for Vin Diesel: At first glance, Vin Diesel looks like the winner. He keeps the main row around Dominic Toretto, which continues to do well at the international box office. Fast & Furious 9 has grossed $ 643 million so far despite the coronavirus. Fast & Furious 10 and Fast & Furious 11 are sure to come. He clearly got the house in this divorce.

What speaks against Vin Diesel: However, this house is in need of renovation. Fast & Furious 9 performed worse than any other film since Fast & Furious 4. The Cinemascore, i.e. the ratings from North American cinemas, is also worse than it has been in years (B +, during the last 4 F&F films got an A). This can have a negative impact on the success of the upcoming parts. Fast & Furious 11 is also set to be his last film as Dom Toretto. So the house only belongs to him for a limited period of time. Not to mention the damage to the company’s image, which, thanks to the general lack of understanding for Diesel’s statements, is likely to be greater than that of The Rock.

Dwayne Johnson gets the car in the Fast & Furious Divorce

Dwayne Johnson, solo, in Hobbs and Shaw

What speaks for Dwayne Johnson: Although he appeared as a public aggressor several times in the long history of the Fast & Furious War, the consequences roll off his image as a hard-working master. Johnson gets the hugely valuable spin-off series Fast & Furious: Hobbs & Shaw when dividing up the F&F fortune. The first film with a diesel ban since 2 Fast 2 Furious proved, at least financially, that it can be done without the unloved colleague. So Johnson got the car because all roads are open to him with this new Hobbs-centric franchise.

What speaks against Dwayne Johnson: However, one of the ways can also lead to a total loss. Outwardly, Dwayne Johnson has sole responsibility for the success of his Fast & Furious vision. Especially when the “big plans”, which producer Hiram Garcia announced (via Collider ), end in failure. In addition, Hobbs & Shaw must first reach the financial heights of the main series. The Rock has only made two films in its career that grossed over a billion dollars worldwide: Fast & Furious 7 and 8. And Johnson’s latest blockbuster Jungle Cruise is faltering at the box office. It’s not that easy to play family after a divorce.

The secret winner of the Fast and Furious divorce is Jason Statham

© Universal Jason Statham, child of divorce, is enjoying life

Jason Statham emerges as the laughing third from this star feud. He is the child of divorce who now always celebrates double birthdays and Christmas. Sure, there are occasional uncomfortable pauses when he pulls out a bottle of Teremana Tequila from his buddy Dwayne on the Fast and Furious 10 set or chats with Vinnie at Hobbs & Shaw 5 from his last round of Dungeons & Dragons.

But instead of continuing to suffer from the tensions of the two diametrically opposed work philosophies of Vin Diesel and Dwayne Johnson, Statham now enjoys the best of both parents.

In the closing scene of Fast & Furious 9, he announced his return to Diesel’s family along with their flexible understanding of punctuality. Meanwhile, workaholic Johnson is working on Hobbs & Shaw 2. Statham sits back, collects the checks and enjoys a second career spring that has lasted since Furious 7. Let the others quarrel!

Who would you move to in the event of a divorce: Vin Diesel, Dwayne Johnson or maybe Jason Statham after all?