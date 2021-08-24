TV tip: Matt Damon downsizes himself

In order to save resources, humanity is shrinking: Alexander Payne’s film is original science fiction and political satire at the same time. Our TV tip

The initial premise in Alexander Payne’s new film is so original, so detailed and implemented so breathtakingly that the viewer is amazed again and again. When the earth’s resources run out, people just have to get smaller. A Norwegian research team made this possible and the first colonies are already emerging for the people who have shrunk to 12 centimeters. Even a man with a small fortune like the physiotherapist Paul Safranek (Matt Damon) can live like a millionaire in a luxury villa in these perfect cities á la “Truman Show”.









But the great problems of mankind therefore by no means remain beyond the protective glass dome. A windy underworld king (Christoph Waltz) celebrates the abysses of capitalism, migrant workers starve in makeshift shelters made from rubbish and the grown-ups envy the little ones their carefree lives.

In the last third, Payne (“Sideways”) then unfortunately negotiates too many global issues in too small a space and thus loses the narrative focus. The perfect science fiction and political satire is therefore not “downsizing”, but the wealth of fascinating ideas alone make the film more than worth seeing. ascho

“Downsizing” runs at 8:15 pm on Sat.1.

Stream Sat.1 for free on Joyn now.