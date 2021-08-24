Tomorrow War 2: Another action hit with Chris Pratt is to come

According to Deadline the creative team around director Chris McKay have now sat down with Amazon Studios to plan a second part. Not only should the team behind the camera remain, but also the draft horse Chris Pratt should be back at the start, of course not without the other familiar faces: Yvonne Strahovski, Betty Gilpin, Sam Richardson, Edwin Hodge and JK Simmons.

Actually, “Tomorrow War” was supposed to come to the cinemas as a big action blockbuster, but nothing came of it due to the corona pandemic. Instead, Amazon pulled the project ashore and released the film. After just a few days it was clear that the film would be a great success and that the story had aroused the interest of numerous fans.

Tomorrow War 2: This is how it could go on

Chris Pratt in Tomorrow War. Amazon Prime

In the first part, time travelers from the future return to the year 2021. They ask for help in a war against a foreign alien force. Organic teacher Dan Forester (Pratt) is recruited to stand up to the aliens. It is only with his help that the people of the future can stop the invasion.

Should “Tomorrow War 2” actually be realized, the probability is very high that time travel will play an important role again. For the people from the year 2051 it is only possible to build a bridge to today. In the second part, however, more time travel could already be possible. Although the aliens could be defeated in the first part, new threats could already be on the rise. It is also possible that the aliens will be immune to the poison used in the future and that a new solution to save the world will have to be found.