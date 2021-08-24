Two-time Oscar winner Tom Hanks is making his first film with director Wes Anderson, known for the Grand Budapest Hotel, Moonrise Kingdom and Co. Adrien Brody, Bill Murray and Tilda Swinton also star.

Tom Hanks and Wes Anderson work together for the first time. The two-time Oscar winner, known for films such as “Forrest Gump“,”Captain Phillips“,”Illuminati” and “News from the world“, Signed the director’s next, still untitled project. The cast already includes Adrien Brody, Bill Murray and Tilda Swinton, but all of them have more than a lot of Wes Anderson experience.

Hanks is supposed to play a small role in the film. It is even rumored that it should just be a cameo. The strip is of course written and directed by Anderson personally. The shooting will take place in Spain. Nothing is known about the plot so far, only that it is supposed to be a love story in Europe.









Wes Anderson has through his special films such as “Grand Budapest Hotel“,”Moonrise Kingdom“,”The Royal Tenenbaums“,”Darjeeling Limited” and “Isle of Dogs“Cult status. With “The French Dispatch“He currently still has a finished plant in the pipeline, which is scheduled to start in October 2021. Frances McDormand, Benicio Del Toro, Timothee Chalamet, Owen Wilson, Willem Dafoe, Edward Norton, Saoirse Ronan, Elisabeth Moss, Liev Schreiber and again Brody, Murray, Swinton play here.

“The French Dispatch“Is described as a love letter to journalists. The story takes place during the 20th century in an American newspaper office in the middle of a fictional French town …

Hanks was most recently with the new “Pinocchio“-Adaptation at Disney’s home from his old”Forrest Gump“Colleague Robert Zemeckis busy. He also plays in the Elvis Presley biopic by Baz Luhrman. During the shoot in Australia, the actor was infected with Corona in spring 2020, but luckily he was able to survive the disease well. His two most recent films appeared in the streaming segment: “News from the world“At Netflix and”Greyhound“On Apple TV +.

