Tom Cruise is said to have left Scientology

Tom Cruise (59) has been a loyal Scientology supporter for 35 years. The Hollywood star joined the sect in 1986 through his girlfriend at the time, Mimi Rogers. Over the years, he continued to rise and publicly promote the faith community. But now, of all things, the biggest figurehead of Scientology is said to have turned its back on the organization, as “The Sun” reports.

The British newspaper sees the reason for this claim in Cruise’s recent trip to England. The actor did not live as usual at Saint Hill Manor in East Grinstead, the British headquarters of the Church. Cruise settled into an apartment in Knightsbridge before moving on to a secluded house in Kent. On the other hand, he did not enter the sect’s property, the renovation of which he is said to have made financially possible in 2015. Nor was he spotted anywhere near.

The reason for Tom Cruise’s stay in England is the shooting of his new film “Mission: Impossible 7”, which is due to hit the cinemas in May 2022. Because of the corona pandemic, shooting had to be interrupted several times. According to a production employee, the resulting financial consequences are another trigger for Cruise’s withdrawal from Scientology. “Some of us wonder whether the situation with the corona pandemic and his religious beliefs are tearing him apart. The pressure on him to finish this film is great, ”reported the insider.

Did Hayley Atwell have a hand in it?

A woman could also be responsible for the alleged resignation. For months, Cruise has been in a romance with fellow actor Hayley Attwell (39). Last week, the two of them attended the women’s final of the Wimbledon tournament and seemed extremely familiar. An insider had previously revealed: “The lockdown and the associated difficulties brought them even closer together, and they have become almost inseparable.” So it is quite possible that Atwell also had an influence on Cruises’ alleged decision. (bsn)

