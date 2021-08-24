Wednesday, August 25, 2021
Tom Cruise is said to have left Scientology

By Sonia Gupta
    Tom Cruise is said to have turned his back on Scientology.

    His trip to England should give an indication of this. The actor doesn’t live in the sect’s headquarters as he usually does.

    But his fellow actress Hayley Atwell could also have had an influence.

    It has been rumored for months that the two are more than colleagues. On Sunday they attended the women’s final at Wimbledon together.

Tom Cruise (59) has been a loyal Scientology supporter for 35 years. The Hollywood star joined the sect in 1986 through his girlfriend at the time, Mimi Rogers. Over the years, he continued to rise and publicly promote the faith community. But now, of all things, the biggest figurehead of Scientology is said to have turned its back on the organization, as “The Sun” reports.

The British newspaper sees the reason for this claim in Cruise’s recent trip to England. The actor did not live as usual at Saint Hill Manor in East Grinstead, the British headquarters of the Church. Cruise settled into an apartment in Knightsbridge before moving on to a secluded house in Kent. On the other hand, he did not enter the sect’s property, the renovation of which he is said to have made financially possible in 2015. Nor was he spotted anywhere near.


Sonia Gupta
Soniya Gupta, who joined the Technical University in October 2015, continues his education life at Technical University. As the passion for aviation increases day by day, it has a great interest in technology and gaming.
