Tuesday, August 24, 2021
Throwback pics: Sofia Vergara has changed so radically

By Vimal Kumar
Sofia Vergara (48) has always been a real eye-catcher! The actress is known for her flawless looks and is always perfectly styled. So it’s no wonder that the modern family star’s career as a model began at a young age. The native Colombian now seems to want to remember this time. She shares throwback photos from her twenties and shows how much she has changed!

The 48-year-old is already known in tight outfits and hot curves. But a few days ago the wife of Joe Manganiello (44) published via Instagram those photos where she looks noticeably different. You can see Sofia with natural make-up, dark brown mane and side parting while posing in a bikini. She wears a diamond-studded chain around her neck. In the caption, the series actress makes it clear that these recordings were made a few years ago. They come from their time as a bikini model.

In any case, her followers seem to like Sofia’s earlier look! In addition to numerous flame emojis, they also left the beauty heaps of compliments. “Stunning” and “Gorgeous Woman”, fans of the Latina raved about the entry.

Sofia Vergara in November 2019
Sofia Vergara and Joe Manganiello in January 2020
Sofia Vergara at the 2020 Vanity Fair Oscar Party



Vimal Kumar
