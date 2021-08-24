Tuesday, August 24, 2021
"Thor: Love and Thunder": Set images of Christian Bale's costume released

By Vimal Kumar
Set images of “Thor: Love and Thunder” give first glimpses of Christian Bale’s costume as Gorr the God Butcher

At the May 6, 2022 the time has come: The sequel to “Thor: Day of Decision” from 2017 will finally appear in cinemas. Since filming was delayed by a few months due to the COVID-19 pandemic, it didn’t start until the beginning of 2021. And now the first set pictures of the villain Gorr the God Butcher have finally appeared on social networks, which promise a lot. (Also read: “Thor 4”: Photos from the set suggest a funny star spectacle)

The first set pictures reveal Christian Bale’s villain costume

Four pictures from the set were published on the Twitter account of the Marvel film. You can see Bale in a completely silver suit and mask. The post also reveals the location of the current shooting: Malibu, California. How exactly Bale’s role in the film will look is still unclear. In the comics, Gorr’s mission is to kill Norse gods like Thor. So it remains exciting and unfortunately we have to be patient a little longer.




