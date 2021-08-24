Thor 4: First picture of Natalie Portman as Thor – News 2021

Just in time for the end of the shooting of “Thor 4: Love And Thunder”, there is now a first picture of Natalie Portman in her superhero role as Mighty Thor. One detail of their equipment arouses the fans’ hearts in particular.

As the only MCU hero, the god of thunder can soon look back on four solo adventures in the cinema. So far, the Avengers support films have ended after three parts when we think of “Iron Man” or “Captain America”. But things will be different in upcoming action blockbusters. As many already know, Natalie Portman will return as Jane Foster. Not only that, but she also becomes a superhero named Mighty Thor herself. At the end of the shooting on the set, the crew received an exciting present:

The images of the retro-style comic-themed crew shirts for “Thor 4: Love And Thunder” quickly circulated on social media. They show next to Thor (Chris Hemsworth) in the middle also on the right side the already known fighter Valkyrie (Tessa Thompson) with the blue handling. The depiction of Mighty Thor (Natalie Portman) is new on the left.

Now, however, not Thor himself has his beloved hammer Mjölnir in his hand, but Jane Foster, who has become a superhero, has evidently proven herself worthy. We remember Odin’s words in the first solo adventure of the god of thunder: “Whoever holds this hammer … if he is worthy of him, may he have the power of Thor.” With the Avengers, the ability to hold Mjölnir was taken up both satirically and directly in combat.

Now we see that Jane Foster must have proven to be worthy, because she wears him together with impressive armor on the motifs. As is so often the case with Marvel, this shouldn’t be a mistake or a coincidence, but targeted information that the fan world can now worry about. Finally, the origin of Mjölnir is no longer clear after he was brought back to his last place of origin (without spoiling) in “Avengers 4: Endgame” after the work was done. We will be clear about this by May 5, 2022 at the latest, when “Thor 4: Love And Thunder” starts in German cinemas.