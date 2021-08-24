Natalie Portman is one of the most popular and successful actresses in Hollywood today. But it’s not just professionally good for the beautiful brunette. The star has also found happiness in his private life.

This is Natalie Portman’s husband, Benjamin Millepied

Natalie Portman is married to the French ballet dancer Benjamin Millepied. The two met while filming “Black Swan”. In December 2010, the couple got engaged. Two years later, the two said yes on August 4th in California.

The Frenchman can look back on a successful career himself. At the age of eight he began his ballet training. Benjamin has been a member of the New York City Ballet since the mid-1990s. From 2013 he was director of the Paris Opera Ballet for three years. In 2016 he resumed work on the LA Dance Project, which he headed for the first time in 2011.

Benjamin Millepied and Natalie Portman at an event in 2017 (© Getty Images)

Natalie Portman and Benjamin Millepied have two children

Natalie and Benjamin are happy to this day and already have offspring together. In 2011, the two became parents for the first time. Their son Aleph was born on June 14th. Daughter Amalia followed six years later and was born in February. Natalie rarely shows her kids, however. She herself has been in the limelight since she was a child – she would like to regulate that differently with her children.









The Jewess is not strictly religious, but according to “Kveller” she would like to give her children some aspects of their faith. As she once revealed in an interview with “The New York Times”, she also enjoys going out into nature with the children and her husband.