These stars celebrate with Barack Obama

In view of his 60th birthday, ex-President Barack Obama is currently in a party mood – to the delight of his celebrity guests and to the annoyance of his neighbors.

A first warm-up party with allegedly 300 guests on Friday, the morning after a leisurely round of golf and finally a lavish mega-party on Saturday evening: Ex-US President Barack Obama uses the weekend around his 60th birthday on August 4th more than to celebrate properly. In a gigantic tent that was set up on the Obamas estate on the US island of Martha’s Wineyard (Massachusetts), according to “TMZ”, countless celebrities will toast the 44th President of the United States during these hours.

According to the US gossip site, Hollywood star Tom Hanks (65) and his wife Rita Wilson (64), singer John Legend (42) and wife Chrissy Teigen (35), “Avengers” star Don Cheadle (56), Talk legend Oprah Winfrey (67) as well as colleague Ellen DeGeneres (63) and actor Bradley Cooper (46) have been spotted. In addition, the musician couple Jay-Z (51) and Beyoncé (39) as well as George Clooney (60) are on the guest list. The latter only had to say goodbye to his fifties for good in May of this year.

A thorn in the side of the neighbors

In fact, the party on the ex-president’s milestone birthday is said to have taken on such extravagant features that, according to TMZ, some of his well-heeled neighbors have already complained. The Secret Service is on alert due to the increased security risk and has completely blocked several streets. And because of the corona pandemic, many residents of the small island would be extremely critical of the boisterous party in honor of Obama.







