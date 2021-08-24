He is one of the most successful actors in Hollywood and has two Academy Awards under his belt. Nevertheless, there are situations in which even a Denzel Washington struggles with insecurities, as he confesses to t-online.

In the mid-1990s he was named the “Sexiest Man Alive”, but it was mainly because of his great talent that Denzel Washington made it into Hollywood’s A-League. The actor has been in front of the camera for almost 50 years and has already received two Oscar awards. But the 66-year-old is far from thinking about quitting.

Three years after the action flick “The Equalizer 2”, he is now back with the psychological thriller “The Little Things”, which can currently be seen shortly after the cinema release on Sky and Sky Ticket. At the side of Rami Malek and Jared Leto, he plays a small town policeman who is suddenly embroiled in the hunt for an unscrupulous serial killer.









Denzel Washington: In “The Little Things”, which can currently be seen shortly after the cinema release on Sky and Sky Ticket, he plays a police officer. (Source: Warner Bros.)

If you take a look at Denzel Washington’s long career, it seems like he’s always choosing the right projects. Regardless of which film the US star is involved in – a box-office hit is almost inevitable. Does he take a lot of time reading the scripts? On the contrary: “I don’t look at a script and look for something special. What interests me much more is whether it is a well-written script in and of itself – or whether it contains a role that I am drawn to,” says the Hollywood star in conversation with t-online.

Despite his keen sense and countless awards, he still has to contend with uncertainties about his career. “There are days when I think a lot. There are moments when I doubt,” admits the 66-year-old. But he also knows: “It’s part of the process and part of the acting life.”