Tuesday, August 24, 2021
HomeNews"There are moments when I doubt"
News

“There are moments when I doubt”

By Sonia Gupta
0
35




He is one of the most successful actors in Hollywood and has two Academy Awards under his belt. Nevertheless, there are situations in which even a Denzel Washington struggles with insecurities, as he confesses to t-online.

In the mid-1990s he was named the “Sexiest Man Alive”, but it was mainly because of his great talent that Denzel Washington made it into Hollywood’s A-League. The actor has been in front of the camera for almost 50 years and has already received two Oscar awards. But the 66-year-old is far from thinking about quitting.

Three years after the action flick “The Equalizer 2”, he is now back with the psychological thriller “The Little Things”, which can currently be seen shortly after the cinema release on Sky and Sky Ticket. At the side of Rami Malek and Jared Leto, he plays a small town policeman who is suddenly embroiled in the hunt for an unscrupulous serial killer.




Denzel Washington: In "The Little Things", which can currently be seen shortly after the cinema release on Sky and Sky Ticket, he plays a police officer. (Source: Warner Bros.)Denzel Washington: In “The Little Things”, which can currently be seen shortly after the cinema release on Sky and Sky Ticket, he plays a police officer. (Source: Warner Bros.)

If you take a look at Denzel Washington’s long career, it seems like he’s always choosing the right projects. Regardless of which film the US star is involved in – a box-office hit is almost inevitable. Does he take a lot of time reading the scripts? On the contrary: “I don’t look at a script and look for something special. What interests me much more is whether it is a well-written script in and of itself – or whether it contains a role that I am drawn to,” says the Hollywood star in conversation with t-online.

Despite his keen sense and countless awards, he still has to contend with uncertainties about his career. “There are days when I think a lot. There are moments when I doubt,” admits the 66-year-old. But he also knows: “It’s part of the process and part of the acting life.”


Previous articleFan Theory: Will Kylie Announce Her Pregnancy Here?
Next article“The Tomorrow War” – Chris Pratt keeps up with the times
Sonia Gupta
Soniya Gupta, who joined the Technical University in October 2015, continues his education life at Technical University. As the passion for aviation increases day by day, it has a great interest in technology and gaming.
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

CodeList.biz an online gaming news website started to provide trust. Code List an online gaming news portal started as an honest effort to provide users with unbiased and well-suited information on the latest and trending news.

Contact us: contact@yoursite.com

FOLLOW US

© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv