“The Last Duel”: The real story behind the historical drama

“The Last Duel”Is Ridley Scott’s first film since 2017. While the director is primarily a synonym for memorable horror (” Hannibal “) and sci-fi works (” Alien), this new film tells a story of betrayal and infidelity that takes place in is anchored in reality.

Ben Affleck and Matt Damon will star in The Last Duel; For the first time since “Good Will Hunting”, the Oscar-winning drama for which the two also wrote the script, their best friends stand together in front of the camera. “The Last Duel” depicts a life and death battle sparked by a rumor of infidelity, which drives two men to defend their honor in the most brutal way possible.

For Ridley Scott and Adam Driver it is the second collaboration within a short period of time; in “House of Gucci”, Scott’s long-awaited biopic about the rise of the fashion house of the same name, Driver plays the founder’s grandson, who is murdered in front of his office by an assassin hired by his own wife. And Scott has already shot with Matt Damon, very successfully, you have to add: For “The Martian”, in which Damon played the leading role, the director earned seven Oscar nominations in 2016. (Also Read: “Candyman”: Everything You Need To Know About Jordan Peele’s New Horror Thriller)

“The Last Duel”: The Official Trailer

What is “The Last Duel” about?

The film is set in 14th century France, but the issues it covers keep us busy today: the #MeToo movement, rape allegations and the way victims are treated once they choose theirs Story to tell.









Based on Eric Jager’s “The Last Duel: A True Story of Trial by Combat in Medieval France,” the film focuses on the last judicial duel that took place in France. Two men took sword in hand to face each other in a duel to the death, with the loser automatically found guilty of the crime of which he was accused.

The crime at stake is the alleged rape of Marguerite de Carrouges (Jodie Comer) by Jacques Le Gris (Adam Driver), which leads Jean de Carrouges (Matt Damon), the victim’s husband, to Le Gris des Crime to accuse. If Carrouges loses, his wife will be accused of false testimony and sentenced to be burned alive in front of the whole city. (Also interesting: Amazon Prime series: These are the 30 best according to the critics)

Who is in “The Last Duel”?

The first thing to know is that the screenplay was written by Nicole Holofcener for “Can You Ever Forgive Me?” Oscar nominee. Matt Damon and Ben Affleck, who appear in the film alongside Adam Driver and Jodie Comer (the leading actress from “Killing Eve”, one of the best series of the last decade), also wrote it.

When will the film be in the cinemas?

“The Last Duel” is expected to hit German cinemas on October 14th this year (so you still have enough time to get vaccinated).

The real story of “The Last Duel”

The incident in the film has elements of fiction, but the story is based on the real-life trial by combat, where life and death duels were used to determine whether a person was guilty or innocent of whatever crime they were charged with became. This method was used when crimes were committed without witnesses, which resulted in the “matter” being closed in a different and definitive way, believing that God would give victory to whoever speaks the truth.